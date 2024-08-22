'Kasam Khuda Ki Phaad Deta Tujhe': Elderly Man Held For Threatening Doctors At Delhi Hospital After They Refuse To Follow His 'Instructions' Over Treating Ailing Wife (VIDEO)

X

Amid nationwide uproar over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a hospital in Kolkata, a 56-year-old Muslim man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting doctors and misbehaving with nursing staff at the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday night.

As per reports, Israr (56), who runs a spare parts shop, had taken his wife to the hospital for treatment when he allegedly assaulted doctors.

As the accused threatened the doctors and abused them, hospital staffers recorded it on their mobile phones. In the purported video of the incident which surfaced on social media, the man can be seen threatening the doctor with dire consequences.

“I would have ripped you apart if you weren't hiding in the hospital. Record the video; record it openly and send it wherever you want to…” Israr can be heard telling one of the doctors present inside the ward.

"This is a local hospital that is why they are still safe," the enraged man can be further heard telling his man who grabs him and takes him out of the ward.

According to the FIR, the accused's wife was given medication by the doctor on duty based on her complaints but her husband refused those and instead suggested his own mode of treatment.

Dr Rajneesh, a junior resident at the hospital told PTI that when the hospital staffers ignored the man's suggestions, he became violent and started misbehaving with the doctors.

"We tried to pacify him but he started abusing us and assaulted some of us. He also misbehaved with our nursing staff," the doctor said.

The FIR claimed that the accused shouted on the hospital premises, hampering the treatment of other patients, and destroyed government property. He forcefully went inside the doctors' duty room and provoked other people to beat the medics, it claimed.

It has also been alleged in the FIR that the accused assaulted doctors in the duty room and while referring to the alleged rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor in Kolkata asked why were medics in Delhi concerned about it.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said an FIR under BNS sections 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 221 (1) voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty and 132 (use of criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) was registered at New Usman Police Station.

Further investigation is underway, the police officer said.