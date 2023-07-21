Kartarpur Corridor Shut For 3 Days Due To Floods In Ravi River

Photo: ANI

Chandigarh: The pilgrimage to Sikh shrine Gurdwara Darbar Sahib - also called Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib - in neighboring Pakistan through Kartarpur corridor was suspended on Thursday for three days after the rising waters in the Ravi river flooded the Zero Line at Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district.

Opened in 2019 on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, about 4.km Kartarpur Corridor, connects Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib – where Guru Nanak Dev spent last 18 years of his life - which falls in district Narowal of Pakistan, with Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district of India’s Punjab.

According to information, the water level in the Ravi river had risen after 2.6 lakh cusecs of water was released in the Ujh river in Jammu on Wednesday. Subsequently, the administrations of three districts of bordering Punjab – Pathankot, Gurdaspur and Amritsar – had also issued advisories asking people living near Ujh and Ravi rivers to stay alert and also shifted a large number of people living in low-laying areas to safer places.

The cause of the floods

Meanwhile, the Ravi had further swelled following heavy rains in the region and the release of water from Ranjit Sagar Dam. The Ujh river merges into Ravi at Makora Pattan area of Gurdaspur and had resultantly led to the rise in Ravi water level and entered the low-laying areas through which the Zero Line passes in the Ravi’s catchment area.

The Ujh merges into the Ravi at Makora Pattan in Gurdaspur district. As a result, the Ravi overflowed and is learnt to have breached an embankment in neighbouring Pakistan. The water entered the low-lying area through which the Zero Line passes in the river’s catchment area.

According to media reports, this had also damaged massive farm lands across the border.

Authorities suspended the passage for 3 days

Even though pilgrims had arrived at the check-post at Dera Baba Nanak as usual to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, though the authorities of both the countries decided not to take chances and suspended the passage for three days.

Pertinently, it was said to be for the first time since the opening of the trans-border corridor that the floodwaters had affected the pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, even though there was said to be no threat to the Kartarpur Corridor despite the swelling Ravi, the pilgrimage had been suspended. Stating that the administration was keeping a close watch on the situation and the pilgrimage would be when the Ravi water level would recede.