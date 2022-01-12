Watch Video: Brothers burst into tears as they reunite at Kartarpur Corridor after 74 years

Two brothers, Mohammad Siqqique and Habib who were separated during the partition of the sub-continent were reunited after 74 years in Kartarpur Tuesday.

As per the reports, Siqqique, a resident of Pakistan’s Faisalabad met with elder brother Habib who arrived at Kartarpur from the Phullanwal area of Indian Punjab during the shrine visit.

According to the report of Pakistani media ARvoy News, 80-year-old Muhammad Siddiq lives in Faisalabad city of Pakistan. He was separated from his family at the time of partition. His brother Habib alias Shela lives in Punjab, India.

A video of their meeting had gone viral on social media as both brothers were seen hugging and crying as they reunite after decades.

The video shows both of them bursting into tears of joy as neither could control their emotion.

During the meeting, Habib lauded the initiative of Kartarpur, saying that the corridor became a source of their reuniting, adding that the corridor will also help reunite other separated families as well.

Reports quoted the brothers thanking the governments of the two countries for opening the Kartarpur Corridor facilitating visa-free travel from India to Pakistan up to Kartapur.

Kartarpur Sahib Corridor is a holy pilgrimage site for the Sikhs. It is located in the Narowal district of Pakistan. It is at a distance of 3-4 km from Dera Baba Nanak in the Gurdaspur district of Punjab, India and about 120 kilometres from Lahore.

(with sources inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 07:33 PM IST