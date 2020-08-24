Karnataka will be first to implement NEP, says Dy Chief Minister

Bengaluru

Karnataka on Monday claimed that it will be the first state in India to implement the new National Education Policy (NEP).

Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan said, “The state government is making all preparations to bring in administrative reforms and amendments to the laws, essential to implement the national education policy. The state would become the first state in the country to implement the policy.”

Narayan holds the portfolio of higher education.

Addressing the inaugural session of a five-day online workshop on ‘Highlights of the national education policy and its implementation’, he said, “A high-level task force was constituted immediately after the draft of the policy reached us and the committee has already held several meetings.”

The panel has already come up with suggestions that would help implement the policy in a phased manner. Recommendations of the final stage are awaited, he added.

Immediately after the final recommendations are made, the administrative as well as legal procedures would be made, Narayan said.

The new policy, as Narayan said, would make it possible for high-quality education to be made available to all students. This would benefit the entire system with quality teaching, he said.