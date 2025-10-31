Weather Update: IMD Predicts Light Showers In Isolated Parts Of Karnataka; Here's To Know More

Karnataka Weather Update |

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light rainfall with cloudy skies in the coastal region of Karnataka on Friday. The minimum and maximum temperatures are set to range around 18 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Cloudy skies are also expected in the city, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day. The city woke up at 06: 10 AM. The weather department said that rain and cloudy skies will keep the temperatures mild and pleasant in the city. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is expected in coastal region of the state.

Bengaluru AQI and humidity

The humidity is expected to be around 67 per cent. The AQI is expected to be around 79, which indicates moderate air quality in the city and its surrounding areas. The AQI is expected to remain the same throughout the day.

Cyclone Montha: Meaning

According to the IMD, a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal has developed into a deep depression on Sunday, October 26, 2025. Montha, the name of a cyclone, is suggested by Thailand, which means beautiful flowers. The system has already made landfall in Andhra Pradesh, resulting in extensive rainfall across various states, including Karnataka.

Rainfall is predicted in these regions

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSDMC) shared Karnataka's weather update on X and wrote, "Today's #Rain Forecast: There is a possibility of light showers at isolated places across the state."

Weather update for November 1

According to the weather department, on Saturday, November 1, 2025, Bengaluru is expected to witness cloudy skies, which are expected to remain the same throughout the day. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 19 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively. The humidity is likely to hover around 60 per cent.