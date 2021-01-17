Karnataka: Union Home Minister Amit Shah faces farmers' ire in Belagavi

Bengaluru: Union Home Minister Amit Shah had to face the ire of farmers in Belagavi in north Karnataka Sunday over the three controversial farm-related legislations. The farmers raised slogans and tried to block the road that Shah was to take. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who accompanied Shah, looked deeply embarrassed.

The Union Minister was here for a function at a sugar factory belonging to MLA Murgesh Nirani.

Several farmers had to be dragged away by the police personnel.

At another function, Yediyurappa equated Shah with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, country's first Deputy Prime Minister.

"Shah is the only leader who has grown in stature of Sardar Patel. Like Patel, Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are ushering in revolution and taking the country to greater heights," said Yediyurappa at a public rally in Bagalkot.

"Under Modi and Shah, the ruling BJP will win over 150 seats in the state's next assembly elections in 2023, as our government is doing its best to ensure all-round development, especially of farmers despite the Covid-19 pandemic," said Yediyurappa at a public meeting.

In his speech, Shah said the BJP government would complete its term under Yediyurappa and return to power with absolute majority in the next assembly elections.

"I want to tell all those, including opposition Congress leaders that our government would complete its term under Yediyurappa's leadership and come back to power for another 5 years with an absolute majority," said Shah,

He advised Yediurappa's detractors and critics in the party to work for the people, as the BJP is a party that works for the people's welfare.