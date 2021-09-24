Karnataka to reopen theaters, pubs from Oct amid low Covid positivity rates in the state

Mumbai: The Karanataka state government on Friday announced the reopening of theaters, pubs, and bars with 100% sitting capacity starting October 2021 with Covid precautions and measures.

"While theatres will be allowed to fill all their seats from October 1, pubs will be permitted to do so from October 3," Karnataka chief minister Basavraj Bomai," said after chairing a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation.

There are a few districts and regions in the state with higher Covid-19 positivity rates than the state's average which stands at 0.66%. The government clarified that in the districts with a positivity rate of over 1%, the theaters and pubs will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity while the districts in which the Covid positivity rate is exceeding 2% will not be reopened until the cases drop.

The government has said that only the people who have taken at least the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination will be allowed to travel and visit the places, while pregnant women and children will not be allowed concerning their safety.

The night curfew for the entire state will be from 10 PM to 5 AM.

Vaccination drive will be intensified in Yadgir, Raichur, Kalaburagi, and Mysuru as these districts have fallen behind, the chief minister said.

Furthermore, the government will continue to be on high alert amid rising cases in the neighbouring states.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 08:31 PM IST