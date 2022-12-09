Karnataka: St. Joseph Engineering College issues statement, suspends students dancing in burqa at an event; after video goes viral

Karnataka: College issues statement, suspends students dancing in burqa at an event; after video goes viral |

St. Joseph Engineering College, Mangaluru on Thursday issued a press statement clearing the air in the wake of a viral video from one of the events in the college wherein some of the students were seen dancing to a music song while wearing burqa.

In its statement, the college highlighted that it had suspended the students pending inquiry. It also clarified that the dance show was not part of the approved itinerary and that the students barged on stage and performed the dance.

Some students found dancing in Burqa at Mangaluru engineering college in Karnataka, incident triggers controversy. pic.twitter.com/P8uIhOrVkO — Nakshab (@your_nakshab) December 8, 2022

“The video clip being circulated in social media has captured a part of the dance by the students of the Muslim community itself who barged on stage during the informal part of the students association's inaugural. It was not part of the approved program and the students involved have been suspended pending inquiry,” the college stated in its press statement.

“The College does not support or condone any activities that could harm the harmony between communities.” The statement further read.