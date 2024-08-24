Karnataka: SIT Files Chargesheet Against JD(S) MLA HD Revanna, Former MP Prajwal

PM

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Criminal Investigation Department has filed a comprehensive charge sheet, spanning over 2,000 pages, against former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna for rape, and against his father and MLA, HD Revanna, for sexual harassment.

This charge sheet is the first to be filed in connection with the four cases of sexual assault and harassment, and includes statements from approximately 150 witnesses. It was submitted to a special court and relates to an alleged sexual assault involving a former employee of the Revanna family. According to an official SIT statement, “A comprehensive, 2,144-page chargesheet against Prajwal Revanna was submitted to the Special People’s Court in Bengaluru.”

The FIR in this case was registered during the Lok Sabha elections in April this year by the Holenarasipura Town police. The SIT also noted that over 150 witnesses were questioned, and the victim's statement was recorded during the course of the investigation.

Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, has been accused of raping four women and recording sexual acts with more than 70 women. Reports suggest that over 2,000 such videos were recorded by him. Shortly after voting concluded in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka on April 26, sex tapes allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna began circulating in the Hassan district.

In addition to these allegations, the SIT has registered three cases of sexual assault and one case of sexual harassment against him, with chargesheets still pending in these other cases. So far, four women have accused Prajwal Revanna of rape.

One of the accusers is a former worker at Prajwal’s house in Holenarasipura town and is related to Bhavani Revanna, Prajwal’s mother. His father, HD Revanna, who is the Holenarasipura MLA, has also been accused of sexually harassing her. The SIT later filed an FIR against Prajwal for allegedly sexually assaulting the woman's daughter, with a charge sheet already filed in that case.

On April 27, a day after polling concluded in the Hassan Lok Sabha seat, where he was seeking re-election, Prajwal Revanna left for Germany.

He returned from Germany on May 31, after being abroad for over a month. Upon his arrival at Bengaluru airport, he was arrested as police officials were waiting for him to land.

Meanwhile, Prajwal's father, H.D. Revanna, who was arrested on May 4 in connection with an alleged abduction case, was released from the Central Jail at Parappana Agrahara on May 14, a day after being granted bail by a special court. Prajwal, however, remains lodged in Central Jail after a magistrate placed him in judicial custody.