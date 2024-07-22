Rape Accused Prajwal Revanna's Brother & JDS MLC Suraj Gets Conditional Bail In Unnatural Sex Case

Prajwal Revanna's Brother & JDS MLC Suraj Gets Bail In Unnatural Sex Case |

Janata Dal (Secular) MLC Suraj Revanna, brother of sex-crime-accused former MP Prajwal Revanna, has been granted bail by a Bengaluru court on Monday in an unnatural sex case registered against him by a party worker. However, the JDS leader will remain in jail in other cases that has been filed against him. Earlier, he was sent to 14-day judicial custody in the same case against him July 3.

The unnatural sex case was registered against Suraj Revanna after a man lodged a complaint against him at Holenarasipura Police Station which is located in Hassan district on June 22. The man alleged in his complaint the he was sexually assaulted by Suraj Revanna at his farmhouse on June 16.

Suraj was arrested in connection with the case on June 23 and was sent to 14-day judicial custody after his arrest.

About The Case

As per reports, the complainant said in his complaint that Suraj Revanna invited him to his farmhouse on June 16 and then he forcefully kissed him on his lips. He further said that the Suraj also bit his lips and cheeks and treatened to kill him if he does not cooperate.

Suraj Revanna has denied the allegations and has claimed that the man has filed a false complaint and is trying to extort Rs 5 crore from him. Suraj has also said that he has filed a police complaint of extortion against the man a day before the unnatural sex complaint was registered against him.

Suraj Revanna's elder brother Prajwal Revanna is facing several sex assault charges.