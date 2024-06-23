Prajwal Revanna's Brother, JD(S) MLC Suraj Booked For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Male Party Worker At His Farmhouse |

Karnataka: A case has been registered against Janata Dal (Secular) MLC and the son of HD Revanna, Suraj Revanna over the alleged sexual assault case.

A man filed the case against Suraj Revanna at Holenarasipura police station in Hassan district on Saturday, alleging that he was sexually assaulted by him at his farmhouse on June 16.

The complaint was filed by a party worker under sections 377, 342, and 506 of IPC.

Suraj Revanna was booked for voluntary carnal intercourse against the order of nature with an individual, wrongful confinement of an individual, and criminal intimidation, the FIR read.

Details On The FIR

"The FIR read that Suraj Revanna after noticing the work of him ((the complainant) in Lok Sabha polls had sought his number and had asked him to meet him whenever he's free. Suraj Revanna allegedly asked him to come to his farm at Gannikada village in Hassan. After he (the complainant) reaches the farm, Suraj asks him to enter his room and lock it from the inside, when he does so, Suraj allegedly sexually harasses him and later promises him to help him move up in politics. When he resists, Suraj threatens him with dire consequences and tells him to come to the farm whenever he calls him," the FIR read.

He said in the complaint that on June 17 the complainant sent a text to Suraj Revanna's close aide Shivu about the incident and told him that Suraj had ruined his life.

"But Shivu allegedly threatened him not to make the issue public and said that they would offer him 2 crore for it and a job. Scared for his life, he left for Bengaluru on 19th June (Wednesday) and met the DG and gave a written complaint. Following this, the Holenarasipura Rural police station has called him today to register the complaint. The complaint was registered this evening," it read.

Suraj's Name Comes Ahead After Prajwal's Scandal

Suraj Revanna is the son of JD (S) MLA HD Revanna and the elder brother of former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is currently in police custody over separate allegations of sexually assaulting multiple women which shook the state during Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

This development comes just days after former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna was remanded to judicial custody by a special court in Bengaluru.

Prajwal Revanna, who is accused in the obscene video case, was arrested from the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru after his return to the country.

The court on May 31 remanded him to SIT custody till June 6 and later extended it till June 10.