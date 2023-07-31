 Karnataka Shocker: Father Rapes Minor Daughter in Bidar; Accused Absconding
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka Shocker: Father Rapes Minor Daughter in Bidar; Accused Absconding

Karnataka Shocker: Father Rapes Minor Daughter in Bidar; Accused Absconding

Preliminary probe has revealed that the man had been raping his daughter for a long time and he threatened her against revealing the ordeal.

IANSUpdated: Monday, July 31, 2023, 05:23 PM IST
article-image
Father Rapes Minor Daughter in Bidar | Representative Photo

Bidar, July 31: In a shocking incident in Karnataka's Bidar district, a man raped his minor daughter and is currently absconding, police said on Monday. The incident had taken place in the limits of Basavakalyan police station.

The accused used to gag his daughter when the other family members were asleep and take her to commit the crime. Preliminary probe has revealed that the man had been raping his daughter for a long time and he threatened her against revealing the ordeal.

Read Also
MP: Rape Of 11-Year-Old I Maihar Congress Leader Questions Medical College’s Role
article-image

But the girl told her mother and when the latter confronted her husband, the accused beat her up as well. The incident came to light when the girl was counselled by the Women and Child Welfare Department.

The case was referred to the police and it is being investigated. The police have launched a hunt for the accused man.

Read Also
Rajasthan: Minor Sisters Gang-Raped By Father's Co-Workers In Alwar; Both Pregnant
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mehbooba Mufti Slams Centre Over Manipur Situation, Invokes Reservation For Sikhs

Mehbooba Mufti Slams Centre Over Manipur Situation, Invokes Reservation For Sikhs

On Camera: Toll Plaza Worker Killed After Speeding Truck Rams Into Booth In Tamil Nadu’s Madurai 

On Camera: Toll Plaza Worker Killed After Speeding Truck Rams Into Booth In Tamil Nadu’s Madurai 

'Red Gold Heist': Truck Loaded With Tomatoes Worth ₹21 Lakh Goes Missing From Karnataka

'Red Gold Heist': Truck Loaded With Tomatoes Worth ₹21 Lakh Goes Missing From Karnataka

WATCH: Kanwariyas Showered With Flower Petals From Helicopter at Sangam in UP

WATCH: Kanwariyas Showered With Flower Petals From Helicopter at Sangam in UP

Delhi: Librarian Dies After Jumping In Front Of Moving Train At Najafgarh Metro Station; CCTV...

Delhi: Librarian Dies After Jumping In Front Of Moving Train At Najafgarh Metro Station; CCTV...