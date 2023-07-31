MP: Rape Of 11-Year-Old I Maihar Congress Leader Questions Medical College’s Role | Representative Image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The brutal rape of an 11-year-old minor girl in Satna by two men has sparked outrage across the district.

In light of the same, the Congress spokesperson of Satna district, Atul Singh Parihar has raised questions over the Rewa medical college’s role, as it has not yet released any medical bulletin regarding the health conditions of minor survivor.

Parihar told the media that the condition of the 11-year-old survivor girl was critical when her mother carried her in her arms and entered Rewa medical college to get her treated.

Parihar said Rewa medical college had not released medical bulletin about girl’s health. He further said that the silence of the medical college administration over the issue raised suspicion.

He then took a dig at the state government and said that it should work in this direction. He called for the best of health amenities to help the girl recuperate from injuries.

