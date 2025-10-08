Karnataka Plans 50% Reservation For Women In GBA Corporations

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar | X @PTI_News

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government is mulling to bring in an amendment to ensure 50% women reservation in the new five Corporations coming under Greater Bengaluru Authority.

Participating in an interaction programme organised at Mt Carmel college here on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said that there would be 50% women corporators in the newly formed five corporations under GBA.

Stating that Bangalore was not a planned city, D K Shivakumar said that though the Bengaluru creator Kempe Gowda allowed people from all communities to set up business here, the growth was not planned.

``When I was Urban Development Minister in S M Krishna government, the Bengaluru population was 70 lakh and today it is 1.4 crore. Increase in the population will come with new challenges of providing infrastructure and resources. We are also facing such challenges and facing criticism. I welcome all the criticism,'' he said.

Taking a dig at the criticism on potholes, Shivakumar said that the potholes were there in all the cities, while Bengaluru potholes get highlighted. ``Near my Delhi house, there are at least 70 potholes in a span of 100 meters. Nobody talks about it,'' he said.

When asked about opposition to tunnel roads and improving the public transport system, Shivakumar said that the public transport system is good. ``How many more public buses or other modes of transport should I add to the road? 1000? 2000? I am ready to add it tomorrow. Will it make people shift to public transport instead of using their own vehicles? What is the alternative to the tunnel system? Apart from tunnel roads, we are planning to add 44 kms of double decker flyovers and another 120 kms of flyovers. Besides, we are planning to construct roads on the 50 feet buffer zones of the storm water drains,'' he added.