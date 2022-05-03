Karnataka: No question of replacing Basavaraj Bommai, says BS Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Tuesday got a strong backing from his political mentor and fellow Lingayat leader BS Yediyurappa who asserted that there was no question of replacing the present CM.

Putting an end to speculations of Bommai being replaced, former chief minister BSY said all that he expects are changes in the state Cabinet in a few days.

The speculations on Bommai gained momentum as Union Home Minister Amit Shah landed in Bengaluru to take stock of the preparedness of the BJP ahead of the Assembly elections that is less than a year away. A section of leaders is of the view that Bommai’s continuance has become untenable amid corruption allegations and complaints of government inefficiency and corruption charges.

The BJP leadership knows that replacing Bommai will have serious repercussions on the dominant Lingayat community which is yet to recover from BSY’s ouster. At the same time, the leadership is aware of the corruption charges that the Bommai government is saddled with.

Yediyurappa claimed that speculations around the BJP replacing Bommai were “mostly rumours”. “My feeling is that Amit Shah has come on the visit with some decisions in mind. I feel that changes will be carried out in the Cabinet in two days,” Yediyurappa said.

Shah Tuesday met BJP MLAs, MPs and senior leaders over lunch and will attend the party’s core committee in the state to discuss the strategy for the 2023 Assembly polls.

The Union Minister’s visit has caused confusion in the ranks of the party in Karnataka over whether the central leadership will affect major changes in the Cabinet or whether the tweaks will be minor.

The BJP, however, lacks alternatives to Bommai and may opt for a status quo.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 09:21 PM IST