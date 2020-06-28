Karnataka: No private hospital can deny Covid-19 treatment

Bengaluru: No private hospital or medical establishment in Karnataka can turn away or deny treatment to Covid patients, said a top official on Sunday.

“Private me­d­ical establishments in the state shall not deny, refuse or avoid treatment to patients with Covid and Covid like symptoms,” ordered Chi­ef Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar.

Bhaskar highlighted the government took note of so­me private medical establishments in the state refusing treatment to Covid patients.

The chief secy said such refusals amount to violating Section 11 of the Karnataka Private Medical Establishment Act, 2017, which mandates every private medical establishment should actively participate in the implementation of all national and state health programmes.

“Private medical establishments shall actively participate in the implementation of all national and state hea­lth programmes in such ma­n­ner as the state government may notify," said Bhaskar.

He said it is the statutory duty of all private medical facilities to prevent the spread of communicable diseases and adhere to the Patient's Charter.

Bhaskar invoked the Disaster Management Act 2005 and passed the orders in the capacity of the chairman of the State Executive Committee, Disaster Management, under the powers vested under Sections 24(f) and 24(I).

He directed the private hospitals to strictly comply with the provisions of Sections 11 and 11 A of the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act 2017 and the IPC.

Meanwhile, Karnataka tw­e­­a­­ked quarantine rules for inter-state returnees yet aga­in, waiving the 3-day institutional quarantine requirement for returnees from Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

Furthermore, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bh­a­skar Rao said criminal cases will be filed against those flouting face mask and social distancing rules and public can call police if someone refuses to follow the norms.