Karnataka News: Booker Awardee Banu Mushtaq Inaugurates Mysuru Dasara Despite BJP Opposition

Bengaluru: Amidst opposition from the BJP and Hindu organizations, Bookers Award recipient Banu Mushtaq inaugurated the world famous Dasara by offering prayer to Goddess Chamundeshwari at Chamundi hills in Mysuru.

Controversy had broken out after a video of Banu Mushtaq, during a literary festival had said that the members of minority community were left out by the Kannada literary world by calling Kannada as `mother Bhuvaneshwari' and having the Kannada flag color symbolizing `Arisina-Kumkum'.

Though the BJP members, including former Mysuru MP Pratap Simha went to court against the government move to invite Banu as Chief guest of Dasara inauguration, the courts had rejected the plea.

After offering prayers to Chamundeshwari, Banu received the saree offering from the temple priests and showered flower on Chamundeshwari idol. Speaking after inaugurating the Dasara, Banu said that Dasara, the state festival was aimed at unifying people.

``Our culture is to spread love and not hate and mother Chamundi is symbol of strength, courage, love and protection. We can win life by words, not by weapons and our life blooms with love and not enmity. We are all passengers under the same sky. Only humans draw every border, and we only have to erase such borders,'' she said.

Taking an indirect dig at her detractors, Banu Mushtaq said that the Mysuru rulers had started this culture as a mark of unifying people from all beliefs. Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar had never doubted Muslims and had appointed many of them as part of his personal security team. This is proud gesture, she said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took a direct swipe at BJP saying: ``Goda Hai, Maidan Hai... come, let's do politics during elections. Not when we are celebrating the festival of the land.''

``Our Constitution is secular and above religion. The courts have said the same. Whoever is proud of being an Indian will be proud of our Constitution. Come out of temple, church and masjid,'' he added.