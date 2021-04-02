Karnataka: Muslim man, who was traveling in Mangaluru-Bengaluru bound bus with Hindu woman, stabbed

In what is suspected to be a case of vigilantism in Karnataka’s communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district, a group of men assaulted and stabbed a Muslim man traveling in a bus from Mangaluru to Bengaluru along with a friend, a Hindu woman, on Thursday night. The two, who are friends and former classmates according to the police, boarded an overnight bus in Mangaluru bound for Bengaluru.

But the bus was stopped at a major junction in Mangaluru at around 9:30 pm by a group of men. They stormed into the bus and raised questions about the interfaith duo traveling together. A scuffle broke out and, in the commotion, the man was stabbed with a sharp object. He is currently in the ICU of a private hospital in Mangaluru. The woman was also hurt in the assault, according to the police.