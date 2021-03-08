Uttar Pradesh: Jilted lover stabs girl and her mother to death in Agra

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh began International Women’s Day with the double murder of a girl and her mother. The two were stabbed to death by a jilted lover early on Monday morning in Agra.

The double murder was reported from Jarar village under Bah Police Station in Agra. The police said that the family of the victim was sleeping when the man broke open the gate and entered the house at around 2 am on Monday. He stabbed the girl several times on the stomach and neck before turning to her 50-year-old mother, a widow.

The victims have been identified as Sharda Devi and Kamini. The assailant Govind was having an affair with Kamini. He wanted to marry her but her mother was opposed to it. About two week ago, Sharda Devi had fixed Kamini’s marriage with someone else. When Govind came to know about it he got enraged and decided to kill Kamini and her mother.

Sharda’s daughter-in-law Vimlesh who tried to stop Govind from stabbing them was also attacked with a knife by the jilted lover. Before the other family members and villagers could nab them, Govind escaped.

Villagers informed the police which took the injured woman to the hospital and sent the bodies for post mortem. Senior police officials rushed to the village on Monday morning with a forensic team and dog squad.

A case has been registered against unidentified assailants at the Bah Police Station. Officials said that they are waiting for the statement of the injured woman who might know the assailants.

“There is a one sided love angle in the murder of the two women. There are no signs of loot etc. We have identified the assailant and formed teams to arrest him,” the ADG A Satish Ganesh told media persons.