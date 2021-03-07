Uttar Pradesh: 32 devotees fall sick after eating prasad during Bhandara in Kannauj

After eating the prasad, many of them complained of vomiting and stomach ache. They were rushed to the district hospital by family members. Panic prevailed in the village after the incident.

The Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Shakti Basu said that 32 people, including children, women and elderly, were admitted to the district hospital with symptoms of food poisoning. A few of them have been discharged, others are undergoing treatment, he added.

The District Magistrate R.K. Mishra claimed that all of them were doing fine and a team of doctors had been sent to the village to keep an eye on the situation. A probe has been ordered to ascertain reasons behind food poisoning. Samples of leftover prasad and other food items have been collected and sent to the lab for testing.