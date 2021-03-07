Uttar Pradesh: Minor gang-raped in Kannauj district, four accused on run

Lucknow: A 17-year-old minor girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped when she was going to the toilet in the field by four accused in Saurikh area of Kannauj district, also known as the 'Itra Nagari'.

Family members of the victim told the police that she was sleeping in the open with them on Saturday night. Her bed was vacant when her father got up around 12.30 am. He searched for her but could not find her.

On Sunday morning, family members continued their search and found her lying unconscious and naked at the vacant house of a neighbour. They informed the police and rushed her to the hospital.