Uttar Pradesh: Minor gang-raped in Kannauj district, four accused on run

Lucknow: A 17-year-old minor girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped when she was going to the toilet in the field by four accused in Saurikh area of Kannauj district, also known as the 'Itra Nagari'.
Family members of the victim told the police that she was sleeping in the open with them on Saturday night. Her bed was vacant when her father got up around 12.30 am. He searched for her but could not find her.
On Sunday morning, family members continued their search and found her lying unconscious and naked at the vacant house of a neighbour. They informed the police and rushed her to the hospital.
After gaining consciousness, the minor told the police that she got up at midnight for the toilet. On the way to the field, her neighbours Guddu, Tillu, Karan and one more person grabbed her from behind forcing her to sniff something which made her unconscious. Minor said she did not remember what happened after that.
A case has been registered at Saurikh Police Station against the four accused, who are on the run after committing the crime. The police is waiting for her medical report to confirm and slap gang-rape charges under POCSO Act against all the four accused. Brother of one of the accused has been detained for questioning by the police.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)