Karnataka minister bats for cow slaughter ban

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar has given further push to the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Bill by stressing that it is a 'crime' to kill cows.

"Cow is like a member of the family and it's a crime to kill cows," Sudhakar said at the inauguration of a goshala (a shelter for cows) in Chikkaballapura, a media release from his office said.

"Being Indians, all state governments should ban cow slaughtering," the minister added.

He said he would request Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to ban slaughtering of the animal in the state. Also, there was a need for people's movement to create awareness against cow slaughtering, he said.

"Our party is committed to ban beef exports, there will be a decision soon on this," he said, adding that once the Covid-19 crisis eases, an expert committee would be constituted to look into the matter, and if need be, it will visit states like Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh to study about implementation of the ban there.