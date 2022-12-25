Karnataka: Mining Magnate Gali Janardhana Reddy launches new party Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha

Gali Janardhana Reddy | File Photo

Gali Janardhana Reddy on Sunday launched a new party named 'Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha'.

Reddy said that he would contest from the Gangavati assembly constituency in the upcoming state elections. The former Karnataka minister and illegal mining case accused has decided to make a comeback to politics.

224-seat Karnataka Assembly will go to polls in 2023.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, BJP emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats but was short of a majority. Congress won 78 seats while JDS managed to get 37 seats. JDS in alliance with Congress formed a government and Kumaraswamy was appointed as the chief minister.

However, the JDS-Congress government fell a year later and BJP formed the government.