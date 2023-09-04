 Karnataka Man Held Under POCSO For Blackmailing Minor With Nude Video
According to the police, the accused had met the minor on Instagram and developed a friendship with her.

IANSUpdated: Monday, September 04, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
Karnataka police have arrested a man for befriending a minor girl on social media, recording her nude video and blackmailing her, police said on Monday. | Representational Image

Karnataka police have arrested a man for befriending a minor girl on social media, recording her nude video and blackmailing her, police said on Monday. The accused, identified as Mustafa, has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the police, the accused had met the minor on Instagram and developed a friendship with her. After trapping the girl, he made her strip on video call and recorded the act. He took screen shots and started blackmailing the girl. The girl then lodged a case with Gangavathy police station leading to his arrest. More details are awaited. Further investigation is on. 

