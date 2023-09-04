Infosys Foundation Collaborates With Health Department Of Karnataka To Setup 100-Bed Maternity & Child Care Hospital | Image: Infosys Foundation (Representative)

Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys, on Monday announced that it will construct a 100-bed maternity and child care hospital in Kunigal Taluk, Tumakuru district of Karnataka, in collaboration with the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services, Karnataka, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Infosys Foundation will provide a grant of Rs 55 crore to support the building of this hospital within the premises of the Taluk General Hospital.

Aims of the initiative

This initiative aims to provide timely, holistic, quality, and affordable healthcare to the rural population in Kunigal and surrounding areas. The hospital aims to benefit approximately 30,000 mothers and children from the community every year by providing access to high-quality diagnostic, surgical, ante and post-natal services, emergency management of obstetrics, along with neonatal and paediatric services.

Read Also Infosys Onboards Iga Świątek As Global Ambassador

Sunil Kumar Dhareshwar, Trustee, Infosys Foundation, said, “Infosys Foundation has been working relentlessly towards creating affordable and accessible healthcare for the rural population in India. Through our valued engagement with the Government of Karnataka, we have been able to make high-quality, holistic care available to mothers and children in various districts of the state.

Further, this collaboration advances Infosys Foundation’s commitment towards rural development and to provide better medical infrastructure for the benefit of the society. Previously, Infosys Foundation had supported the construction of a 100-bed maternity and child healthcare hospital in in Kanakapura Taluk, Ramanagara District of Karnataka in collaboration with the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services, Karnataka. The Foundation had also supported the creation of a new 350-bed block for Jayadeva Hospital in Bengaluru to provide quality cardiac care to underprivileged patients.

Read Also Infosys Onboards Rafael Nadal As Ambassador For Three Years

“We deeply appreciate the support from Infosys Foundation for its contribution towards strengthening Karnataka’s healthcare infrastructure. This initiative is a step towards ensuring the easy accessibility of affordable and quality healthcare for mothers and children, and future generations of Kunigal Taluk,” said D.K. Suresh, Member of Parliament, Bengaluru Rural, Karnataka.