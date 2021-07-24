Karnataka: Lingayat pontiffs roll out rally amid exit rumours of CM BS Yediyurappa; urge PM Modi to let him complete his term

Bengaluru: Even as the BJP high command is expected to give a ‘political pink slip’ to Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Sunday, the powerful Lingayat pontiffs have already sent a warning to Delhi by announcing a “mega conclave” at the sprawling Palace Grounds on the same day where Yediyurappa could be on their agenda.

Dingaleshwar Swamiji of Balehosur mutt, however, told the media that the subject of CM change might be broached. In response to a question, he said the conclave is neither to please nor to blackmail anyone, and he can only say that there will be an "amazing outcome".

Pontiffs of all communities have been invited, the Swami said but declined to reveal names of senior pontiffs attending or organising the conclave.

The conclave has caught the BJP high command by surprise and top leaders summoned BSY’s son BY Vijayendra to Delhi to know what exactly is happening in Bengaluru and also to convey a message to the CM.

Sources in the BJP here said Yediyurappa is keen to step down and is waiting for his new assignment from the high command. Sources also said the Yediyurappa is not keen on a Lingayat succeeding him because he fears that he may lose the mantle of the community that he has been holding for over two decades.

In this context, the name of Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahalad Joshi is doing the rounds as the next chief minister of Karnataka. He is close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda.

But Joshi said in Delhi that "No one has spoken to me about it (succeeding Yediyurappa). It's only the media, which is discussing it. As no one has spoken to me, there is no need to react to it".

But the seers do not want a non-Lingayat to be the next CM, hence the significance of the conclave.

What is also significant is that the powerful Panchamshali sect of the Lingayats has stayed away from supporting Yediyurappa (he belongs to the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community) or the confusion surrounding his imminent resignation. The Panchamshali seers are planning to hold another conclave on August 15 in Bengaluru.