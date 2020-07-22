Karnataka hits 75,000-mark

Bengaluru

On a day when the week-long lockdown was lifted in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts, Karnataka on breached the 75,000-mark of total Covid-19 cases with 4,764 people testing positive. This bump on Wednesday took the total corona count to 75,833 cases. With 55 deaths on Wednesday, the death toll stood at 1,519.

Bengaluru reported 2,050 new Covid cases, taking the total to 36,993 in the city. Fifteen deaths were reported on Wednesday, taking the death toll in the city to 735.

In just 22 days of July, the number of Covid cases and fatalities in the state crossed the 75,000-mark and 1,519 respectively, even as the pace of recovery dipped significantly.

The dip in pace of recovery indicates an increase in the rate of acute cases.

Earlier, most patients recovered quickly, but now, there’s a high proportion of cases undergoing treatment in hospitals.

However, going by the war room data, those recovering are spending an average of 13 days in hospital now, compared to about 12 days on average in the second week of June, which is not significantly different.

Seventy-seven per cent of the state’s total cases were reported in the first 20 days of July. Of these, 55% were from Bengaluru. Similarly, 83% of the 1,403 deaths have been witnessed this month, with Bengaluru accounting for more than half.