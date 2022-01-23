e-Paper Get App

India reports 3,33,533 new COVID cases, 525 deaths, and 2,59,168 recoveries in the last 24 hours
Updated on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 08:28 PM IST

Karnataka: Hindu group protests against students offering namaz in govt school; deputy commissioner orders probe

FPJ Web Desk
Pixabay

Pixabay

In Karnataka's Kolar district, at a government school around twenty students were allegedly given permission by the headmistress to offer namaz in the classroom every Friday. However, a Hindu organisation when got to know about this, they protested and put an end to the practice.

According to India Today report, Kolar district collector Umesh Kumar following the protests has ordered an inquiry and a detailed report on the functioning of the Mulbagal Someswara Palaya Bale Changappa Government Kannada Model Higher Primary School.

Kumar has instructed DDPI Revana Siddappa to visit the school, conduct an inquiry and submit a report. The DC will conduct a further inquiry based on the report. Sources said that the headmistress allowed prayers in the school to keep the attendance of students high.

“We have been doing this since school reopened two months ago. Permission was given by the school headmistress,” one student said.

However, when asked about this by the protesters, headmistress Uma Devi said, “I don’t know anything about this. I haven’t done it. The students did it themselves. I was not here when this happened. The block education officer called and said this was happening at school and I rushed.”

Sources told India Today that the headmistress granted the students permission to offer namaz in the classroom to keep them from going outside for prayers.

