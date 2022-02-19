Karnataka hijab row: Police crackdown on students protesting outside college, FIR against hijab-clad group

After criticism within the BJP surfaced that Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was too soft in handling the hijab controversy, the police Saturday swung into action.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against a group of hijab-clad students for protesting outside a Pre-University (PU) college in the Tumakuru district.

The FIR stated that there was a prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC from February 14, which is when schools and colleges reopened and on February 12, the college. However, on Thursday, a group of 10 to 15 students wearing hijabs had gathered outside the college.

According to the FIR, a copy of the prohibitory orders was pasted on the compound wall of the college gate. "Despite this, the group of students illegally gathered and kept shouting that they will attend college with the hijab and won't remove it. This caused a tense situation and hindered the daily functioning of the college," the FIR stated.

In Shivamogga, 58 students of a college were ‘suspended’ for protesting against hijab restrictions. While the college principal verbally suspended the students, the Shivamogga DC said the principal had just threatened and not suspended them.

Meanwhile, the police booked several students, parents, and activists for violating prohibitory orders by gathering at the entrance of educational institutions.

Tension built up in Yelahanka in Bengaluru when police seized mobile phones from students, activists, and parents. However, police said they did not seize the phones of students directly and that they did so only from adults. They said they were unaware that the phones belonged to students.

The high drama had prevailed in the morning when students held a protest, demanding that they be allowed inside classrooms with hijabs. They were supported by their parents and activists and as the crowd swelled, heated arguments ensued with college authorities. Police were called in to calm things down.

Yelahanka PU College has over 3,850 students, making it one of the biggest PU colleges in the state. Principal Palaksha said, “A huge majority of students were ready to remove hijabs and attend classes. It is only 35-40 students who had issues.”

Meanwhile, the High Court will continue hearing the government side when the hijab case comes up Monday.

ALSO READ Karnataka hijab row: 10 protesting Muslim girls booked for violating section 144 in Tumkur

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 09:11 PM IST