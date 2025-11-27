 Manipur Police Nab 3 KCP Cadres For Facebook Video Threatening Blasts At Sangai Fest
Manipur Police Nab 3 KCP Cadres For Facebook Video Threatening Blasts At Sangai Fest

The Manipur Police, along with Assam Rifles, conducted a joint operation and arrested three active cadres of the banned KCP (MFL) on Wednesday, they said. The action came following a video posted on Facebook by a user on November 21, which contained threats to bomb the festival being held from November 21 to November 30, a police officer said.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 09:40 AM IST
article-image
Security forces have arrested three militants, including a woman, for allegedly threatening to trigger explosions during the ongoing Sangai tourism festival in Manipur. | X @manipur_police

Imphal: Security forces have arrested three militants, including a woman, for allegedly threatening to trigger explosions during the ongoing Sangai tourism festival in Manipur, police said on Thursday.

The Manipur Police, along with Assam Rifles, conducted a joint operation and arrested three active cadres of the banned KCP (MFL) on Wednesday, they said.

The action came following a video posted on Facebook by a user on November 21, which contained threats to bomb the festival being held from November 21 to November 30, a police officer said.

The militants were apprehended from Imphal East, Imphal West and Thoubal districts, he said.

Further investigation is underway.

The Sangai tourism festival has been boycotted by displaced persons and civil society organisations in the northeastern state.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur since May 2023.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

