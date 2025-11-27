Tamil Nadu: 'Ageing Mudumalai Tiger To Be Captured After Killing Tribal Woman In Mavanallah'; Officials

(Representative Image) | Pixabay

Chennai: Forest authorities of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) have begun the process of capturing an ageing male tiger, identified as MTRT37, after it killed a tribal woman at Mavanallah near Masinagudi.

The decision followed a review meeting held on Wednesday evening by Chief Wildlife Warden Rakesh Kumar Dogra.

Officials said two trap cages will be installed in the area — one near the stream where the attack occurred and another at a location the tiger is known to frequent based on camera-trap evidence. A third cage may be added if required.

MTR Field Director R. Kiruba Shankar said that soon after the death of B. Nagiyammal, camera traps were deployed to confirm the tiger responsible. Over the last four days, the number of cameras in the zone has been increased to 34.

Officials suspect the animal is around 15-years-old and may be struggling to hunt its natural prey due to age-related decline, possibly mistaking the woman for livestock.

To ensure precise tracking, a thermal drone is being used to monitor the animal’s movement, while four field teams comprising 25 staff members are patrolling the forest fringes continuously.

The Forest Department is also conducting awareness campaigns in tribal hamlets to minimise human–tiger encounters.

As a precautionary measure, officials have been transporting 15 schoolchildren from the settlement to Mavanallah Higher Secondary School daily, as they previously had to walk nearly 1.5 km through vulnerable areas.

Locals have been advised to avoid grazing cattle or travelling alone near the forest. Authorities stated that the tiger is a long-time resident of the region and normally roams within a 3–5 km radius in the Mavanallah range.

Its territory has shrunk due to age, and except for this incident, the animal has not been involved in earlier attacks.

The killing has intensified concern across the Nilgiris, which has seen several leopard-related fatalities in recent years.

Leopards straying into settlements in Pandalur, Gudalur and Masinagudi have attacked elderly residents and injured others, raising anxiety among local communities.

In neighbouring Coimbatore district, the Valparai plateau has also recorded repeated human–leopard conflicts, with at least three deaths in recent years involving plantation workers returning home after late shifts.

These incidents have prompted forest officials to increase night patrols, expand camera-trap networks and strengthen community sensitisation efforts across vulnerable tea and forest fringes.

With the search for MTRT37 continuing, authorities hope swift action will prevent fresh conflict and restore calm in the affected region.

