'Nikah Performed Near Al-Falah': Co-Accused Muzammil Claims Dr Shaheen Is His Wife | Latest Revelation In Delhi Car Blast Case

New Delhi: In the latest revelation in the Delhi car blast case, the arrested accused, Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie, claimed that Dr Shaheen Shahid is his wife. Earlier, it was believed that Shaheen was Muzammil's girlfriend.

Muzammil told the security agencies that he and Shaheen had their ‘nikah’ performed at a mosque near the Al-Falah University in September 2023, reported The Times of India, quoting sources. For the nikah, a 'mehr' of Rs 5,000–6,000 was reportedly agreed upon in accordance with the 'Sharia' law.

Shaheen had also arranged money for Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad's terror module. According to the TOI report, Shaheen had given around Rs 27–28 lakh to allegedly source weapons and explosives for the module. She reportedly had given Rs 6.5 lakh to Muzammil in 2023 and also provided Rs three lakh to Dr Muhammad Umar Nabi, the suicide bomber who carried out the Delhi car blast, to buy a Ford EcoSport car in 2024. Notably, the car was seized days after the explosion.

As per the reports, during interrogation, Shaheen told investigators that she had provided the money for ‘zakat’, religious donations.

Shaheen is a Lucknow-based female doctor. She was arrested after JeM's terror module in Faridabad was busted and an assault rifle was recovered from her car. She was arrested from Lucknow on November 11, a day after the Delhi car blast, in which 15 people were killed. Reportedly, Dr Shaheen was given the responsibility of setting up JeM’s women’s wing, Jamaat-ul-Mominaat, and was handed charge of the outfit’s India branch.

Meanwhile, Muzammil worked at the Al-Falah University and was arrested a day before the blast.

Last week, security agencies also revealed that Muzammil allegedly used a flour mill to prepare bombs by processing chemicals. The co-accused had installed the machine at his rented accommodation in Haryana’s Faridabad and used it to process bomb-making chemicals there for months, reported News18, citing sources.

A day before the attack, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir Police recovered 2,900 kg of explosives. The recovery also included 360 kg of ammonium nitrate and other substances used to make improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

So far, seven people have been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the Faridabad terror module and the Delhi blast case.

Nabi carried out the blast at 6:52 pm on November 10 outside the Red Fort Metro Station, Gate Number 1, by detonating his explosives-laden Hyundai i20 car.