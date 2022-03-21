Karnataka Hijab row: No re-exam for those who protested against Hijab ban, says state govt

Department of Pre University Education, PUE has come up with a big announcement for all the Hijab row protestors who didn't appear for Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2022. As per latest updates, the government has decided to NOT conduct a re-exam for all Hijab row protestors as they had boycotted the PUC II Practical exams themselves.



The Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2022 practical examinations were set to take place in February and March. Many students, however, had decided not to take the examinations during this time – some because they were not permitted to wear hijab, while others were either showing support or seeking a resolution.

The announcement of "no re-examination" comes at a time when the concerned authorities were considering alternative options for those hijab row protestors who did not pass the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2022.

The government decided to mark them 'absent' for the missed Practical exams, putting an end to any hope of a resolution.

The 2nd PUC Exams in Karnataka in 2022 are usually worth 100 points. Practicals are worth 30 points and theory is worth 70 points, for a total of 100 points per paper.

While students who do not attend practicals will lose all 30 points, they can sit for and pass the 70-point theory exam to avoid missing the entire academic year. Unless otherwise stated, practical exams in these papers are worth 30 points, with theory papers accounting for the remaining marks.

