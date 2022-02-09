Karnataka Hijab row: 'Absolutely oppressive', says Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi

Muslim students wearing hijab being denied access from Karnataka classrooms is a matter of concern, and is being discussed across territories.

Commenting on the underlying issue of Karnataka Hijab row, the Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi mentioned that depriving education of girls is 'absolutely oppressive' and also violates fundamental human rights.

"Depriving Muslim girls of an education is a grave violation of fundamental human rights. To deny anyone this fundamental right & terrorise them for wearing a hijab is absolutely oppressive. World must realise this is part of Indian state plan of ghettoisation of Muslims, " read the tweet by Minister Qureshi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 11:52 AM IST