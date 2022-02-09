e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 11:52 AM IST

Karnataka Hijab row: 'Absolutely oppressive', says Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi

Shah Mahmood Qureshi |

Muslim students wearing hijab being denied access from Karnataka classrooms is a matter of concern, and is being discussed across territories.

Commenting on the underlying issue of Karnataka Hijab row, the Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi mentioned that depriving education of girls is 'absolutely oppressive' and also violates fundamental human rights.

"Depriving Muslim girls of an education is a grave violation of fundamental human rights. To deny anyone this fundamental right & terrorise them for wearing a hijab is absolutely oppressive. World must realise this is part of Indian state plan of ghettoisation of Muslims, " read the tweet by Minister Qureshi.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 11:52 AM IST
