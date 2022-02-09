Malala asks Indian leaders 'to stop marginalisation of Muslim women' over K'taka hijab row

Nobel laureate and girls' education activist Malala Yousafzai has reacted to the row over Muslim students alleging that they were not barred from entering campuses and classrooms for wearing hijab, in Karnataka. She tweeted that "refusing to let girls go to school in their hijabs is horrifying."

The hijab controversy began in January at a government PU College in Udupi where six students who attended classes wearing headscarves were asked to leave the campus. The matter has now spread to different parts of the state, with Hindu youngsters, backed by right-wing outfits, responding by wearing saffron scarves.

Soon, the issue spread beyond the borders of Karnataka and surfaced in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh and Puducherry. A minister in Madhya Pradesh stood in favour of "discipline" and a "uniform dress code". In Puducherry, the authorities have asked the head of a government school to probe allegations of a teacher objecting to headscarves in class.

Malala, reacting to the developments, tweeted, "Refusing to let girls go to school in their hijabs is horrifying. Objectification of women persists - for wearing less or more. Indian leaders must stop the marginalisation of Muslim women."

Meanwhile, all schools and colleges in Karnataka will be shut for the next three days. Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai has appealed "to maintain peace and harmony".

The Karnataka High Court is hearing petitions filed by five women from a government college in Udupi, questioning restrictions over hijab. The hearing will continue today.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 09:48 AM IST