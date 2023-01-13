Karnataka: High Court takes up Bengaluru metro pillar collapse on its own

Karnataka High Court |

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has announced on Friday that it has taken up the Bengaluru metro pillar collapse case on its own.

On Tuesday afternoon, an under-construction pillar of Bengaluru Metro rail collapsed on a bike on which a couple was travelling with two of their kids. The incident took place at the Nagavara Ring Road in city.

Two people were killed in the incident. According to reports, a mother-son duo who was travelling on a bike was killed after the pillar collapsed on them. The husband who was riding the bike fortunately escaped unhurt.

A day after the horrifying incident of metro pillar collapse that claimed the lives of a woman and her 2-year-old son, three engineers working on the Bengaluru metro site were suspended by BMRCL on Wednesday.

BMRCL announced ₹ 20 lakh ex-gratia

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) expressed concern over the tragic incident and assured that the organization will take every necessary step to avoid any such incident in future.

Anjum Parvez, MD, BMRCL spoke to the media and said that, "BMRCL will provide 20 Lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the victims. We follow highest quality standards possible when it comes to construction, Detailed probe will be done and will see if it was a technical error or manmade. Steps will be taken to prevent such incidents from happening again."