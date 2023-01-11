Bengaluru: 3 engineers suspended after woman, toddler dies in metro pillar collapse

Bengaluru: Three engineers suspended after woman, toddler dies in metro pillar collapse |

Bengaluru: A day after the horrifying incident of metro pillar collapse that claimed the lives of a woman and her 2-year-old son, three engineers working on the Bengaluru metro site were suspended by BMRCL on Wednesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, an under-construction pillar of Bengaluru Metro rail collapsed on a bike on which a couple was travelling with two of their kids. The incident took place at the Nagavara Ring Road in city.

Two people were killed in the incident. According to reports, a mother-son duo who was travelling on a bike was killed after the pillar collapsed on them. The husband who was riding the bike fortunately escaped unhurt.

Pillar collapse in Bengaluru | A pillar fell on the road and a woman and her child were badly injured and died. It is very unfortunate. Will provide 20 Lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the victims: Anjum Parvez, MD, BMRCL pic.twitter.com/0ZEpSyIXVT — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2023

BMRCL announced ₹ 20 lakh ex-gratia

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) expressed concern over the tragic incident and assured that the organization will take every necessary step to avoid any such incident in future.

Anjum Parvez, MD, BMRCL spoke to the media and said that, "BMRCL will provide 20 Lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the victims. We follow highest quality standards possible when it comes to construction, Detailed probe will be done and will see if it was a technical error or manmade. Steps will be taken to prevent such incidents from happening again."

Karnataka | Two people on a motorbike who were passing by were hit when the Metro pillar fell. Both the injured died in the hospital. FSL and other experts have been called to the incident site: Dr Bheemashankar S Guled, DCP, Bengaluru East pic.twitter.com/vJCg8LHuj8 — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2023

Case will be registered said police

Police and the emergency services staff rushed to the spot after the incident took place. "This morning around 10:45 am, when the couple along with their twin children were travelling towards Hebbal when the metro pillar collapsed on the bike. The mother, Tejaswini and son Vihaan were seriously injured and shifted to Altis Hospital where both of them succumbed to their injuries," said Dr Bheemashankar S Guled, DCP, Bengaluru East. "Forensic experts are at the incident site and are investigating," the DCP said.