Karnataka HC Defers MUDA Land Scam Hearings Against CM Siddaramaiah Until August 29

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah | File

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the lower courts to defer their hearings against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam till August 29, the day the High Court is scheduled to hear the case.

A case filed in the Special People's Representatives Court had reserved orders in a case filed by Snehamayi Krishna while another case filed by TJ Abraham was to be heard on August 21.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi On Governor's Approach

Appearing for the Chief Minister, seeking to quash the governor's assent to prosecute the Chief Minister, Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued the Governor's approach betrayed a lack of application of mind. He said that Governor Thavar Chand Gehlot had failed to give any reasons for the grant of sanction. He also said that the sanction had been granted at breakneck speed; the complaint was placed before the Governor on July 26, 2024, and on the same day show cause was issued.

Singhvi observed that the Governor was bound by the advice of the cabinet and alleged the Governor had not gone into the reasoning given by the Cabinet which had found the complaint against the CM without substance, and pointed out that several complaints from political functionaries were pending before the governor but he picked and chose to act on this complaint.

Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General of India appearing on behalf of the Governor submitted that no such applications were pending before the governor. He sought to downplay Abhishek's remarks that a "friendly Governor" had given sanction. He pressed for an adjournment while Singhvi wanted a stay. The court stayed the proceedings before the trial court till the next date of hearing.

Protests

Meanwhile, Congress functionaries across the State held protests at all district headquarters across Karnataka criticising Ghelot for giving sanctions to prosecute Siddaramaiah.

In Bengaluru, protests were held at the Freedom Park about 500 meters from Vidhana Soudha, the State secretariat. The protest was led by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar where several Cabinet Ministers also took part.