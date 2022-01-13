Karnataka govt will go ahead with Mekedatu project, says CM Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the state government will go ahead with the Mekedatu project.

"When it comes to land and water-related issues, all political parties have worked together. Our government is committed to embracing the project, taking all political parties to confidence in the Mekedatu issue but for now, the COVID-19 epidemic third wave covered the state of Karnataka and especially Bengaluru. We need to take all necessary measures to curb COVID19," said the Chief Minister.

He further said that the health of the people of Karnataka and Bengaluru is our primary duty.

"Thus commitment to perform this duty needs to be shown. The government wants the cooperation of all without violating the law governing the epidemic," he added.

Bommai said that the government has decided to take all possible measures to control this epidemic in Karnataka and Bengaluru.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Karnataka High Court reprimanded the State government for not taking action in the matter of violation of COVID norms during Congress' Mekedatu padayatra.

Karnataka leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah has said that the Congress would take out the Mekedatu padayatra on Thursday.

Siddaramaiah told ANI that the observations made by the court today were for the state government, not for the Congress party undertaking the padayatra.The Congress in Karnataka on Sunday began its 11-day padayatra, despite the government's COVID-19 restrictions, demanding implementation of the Mekedatu project across the Cauvery river.

Shivakumar and 63 other Congressmen were booked in Ramanagara for violating COVID-19 norms during the party's Mekedatu padayatra.

With an aim to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases in the state, the Karnataka government has imposed a curfew on weekends and restricted public gatherings to fight the third wave of COVID-19, till January 19. It has also imposed a night curfew and has prohibited all rallies, dharnas, protests, among others.

The Mekedatu balancing reservoir-cum drinking water project, to be constructed across the Cauvery river basin, has been at the centre of controversy between the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Earlier too on July 12, 2021, Bommai had said that the Centre will have to give clearance to the project as per law and there is no reason the state government will stop the project.

