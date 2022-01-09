Congress' Mekedatu march politically motivated to fool people: K'taka CM Basavaraj Bommai says 'notice served to party for violating Covid norms'

Hours after Congress in Karnataka on Sunday began its 10 days 'padayatra' (march), demanding implementation of the Mekedatu project across the Cauvery river, despite the government's COVID-19 restrictions, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the party has undertaken politically motivated padayatra to fool the people.

With participation from hundreds of workers, leaders and cultural groups, the principal opposition party in the state is going ahead with the march, as planned, unfazed by the government's warning of action in case of violation of COVID restrictions and rules.

Following the violation of Covid-19 protocols, the CM Bommai said that a notice has been served to Congress for taking out the padayatra violating Covid norms. Hitting out at the Congress for the padayatra, the Chief Minister accused it of not putting any efforts to take the Mekedatu project forward while in power as it lacked commitment.

Action in accordance with law would be taken for any violation, the CM added.

"Congress party has undertaken politically motivated Mekedatu padayatra to fool the people... A notice has been served to Congress for taking out the padayatra violating Covid norms. Action in accordance with law would be taken for any violation," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Led by Congress' state president D K Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Siddaramaiah, the padayatra with the theme 'Namma Neeru Namma Hakku' (Our water, Our right) began at the Sangama, the confluence of Cauvery and Arkavathi rivers in Kanakapura here, which will be spanning a distance of over 100 km.

The Karnataka government has imposed curfew on weekends and restricted public gatherings to fight the third wave of COVID-19, till January 19. It has also imposed night curfew, and has prohibited all rallies, dharnas, protests, among others.

Congress has maintained that it will hold the padayatra following COVID rules and guidelines Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, former Chief Minister Veerappa Moily, and almost all the senior party leaders and legislators were present at the inaugural of the padayatra, that is likely to cove a distance of about 15 km on the day one.

Some religious leaders and film personalities like actor Duniya Vijay, actor and music director Sadhu Kokila, were among others seen at the inaugural.

