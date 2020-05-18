Karnataka govt bans entry of people from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu till May 31

The Karnataka government on Monday banned entry of people from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu till May 31.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa while adressing media said, "We have decided not to allow entry of people from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu till May 31." This came after Yediyurappa held a meeting with state ministers and senior government officers to discuss the guidelines issued by the Centre regarding the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown.