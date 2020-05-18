Lockdown 4.0: Karnataka lockdown only on Sundays, all shops to reopen from May 19

Bengaluru: Lockdown would be enforced only on Sundays across Karnataka till May 31, while shops will reopen and bus services resume from Tuesday, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said on Monday.

"Total lockdown will be enforced only on Sundays across the state. Standalone shops, including salons, will reopen from Tuesday in all areas, except Covid-19 hotspots and containment zones," Yediyurappa told reporters after an emergent meeting here on the Centre's latest guidelines on the lockdown extended till May 31.

State transport and private operators can resume bus services from Tuesday in cities and towns across the state, barring containment areas. "Only 30 commuters will be allowed in each bus with no standees to maintain social distancing. Wearing of masks will be compulsory in buses," asserted Yediyurappa.

Gyms, hotels, malls and theatres will continue to remain shut till May 31 to avoid crowds and large gatherings in public places. "Auto-rickshaws, taxis and mini-cabs can also operate from Tuesday with lesser number of passengers to maintain physical distancing," said the Chief Minister. Warning action against violators of lockdown in hotspots and red zones, Yediyurappa said stringent measures have been put in place to contain the spread of coronavirus beyond containment areas.