Karnataka govt announces Rs 1,610 cr relief package for those in distress due to coronavirus lockdown

He also said that that the state government has sent around 1 lakh people in 3500 buses and trains, back to their home towns. "We have sent around 1 lakh people in 3500 buses and trains, back to their home towns. I have also appealed to the migrant workers to stay as the construction work has resumed now," Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

On Tuesday, Yediyurappa held discussions with various builders and officials on issues relating to migrant labourers and restarting of construction activities. After which he had appealed to migrant labourers stranded in the state due to COVID-19 lockdown not to leave for their home towns and assured them work.

The Chief Minister's appeal has come amid fears of shortage of labourers at a time when the government has permitted certain construction and industrial activities to resume in orange and green zones. The government had recently allowed one-time inter state and inter district movement of those stranded due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.