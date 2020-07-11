India

Updated on

Karnataka govt announces complete lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural from July 14

By FPJ Web Desk

Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa
Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa
Photo: ANI

Amid escalating cases, on Saturday night, the Karnataka government has imposed a complete lockdown in Bengaluru rural and urban. This will be in place for a week, from 8 pm on July 14 to 5 am on July 22. This was announced by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Further details awaited.

(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in