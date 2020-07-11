Karnataka govt announces complete lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural from July 14

Amid escalating cases, on Saturday night, the Karnataka government has imposed a complete lockdown in Bengaluru rural and urban. This will be in place for a week, from 8 pm on July 14 to 5 am on July 22. This was announced by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.
Further details awaited.
