Karnataka government to check if Arabic schools are teaching Kannada, English, Maths, Science

Karnataka government seeks detailed report on violations by Arabic schools

Kodagu: The ruling BJP in Karnataka has sought a detailed report on violations by the Arabic schools operating across the state under the allegation that many of them are not at all giving importance to teaching Kannada, English, Maths and Science subjects. Minister for Education BC Nagesh said on Friday.

The minister while interacting with media stated that education is the right of all children. Because of religion, no child should miss the education, he underlined. Arabic schools operating in the state are not being run as per the rules. There is no proper learning of languages and science, he said while interacting with media in Madikeri.

Since several academicians and others have raised their concerns in this regard, a detailed report has been sought from the Commissioner of the Education department, the Minister stated.

Very few madrasas where Arabic education is imparted follow rules. Many are violating the guidelines of the education department which has become evident at the outset, he said.

There are 106 aided and 80 unaided Arabic schools operating in the state. "We will get clarity once the study is done," he said.

27,000 children are admitted to Arabic schools every year

About 27,000 children are admitted to Arabic schools every year. There is a huge difference in the statistics on how many are actually joining Arabic schools, Minister Nagesh said.

Sadly, the students who are coming out of madrasas are unable to compete with others academically, he said.

