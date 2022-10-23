Karnataka: No more monthly donations from govt school students

Representative Image |

On Saturday, October 22, the Education Department of Karnataka withdrew the order to collect Rs 100 as monthly donations from students that attend government schools. The donations were initially collected for the development and management of the government primary and high schools which then faced criticism from political parties and parents.

The Department of Public Education of the Government of Karnataka issued a statement stating that "the circular issued on 20-10-2022 regarding acceptance has been withdrawn with immediate effect."

The Minister of School Education, on October 20, directed the Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) in Government Primary and High Schools to collect Rs 100 from each student's parents as a monthly donation for development work.