 Karnataka Elections 2023: Shivalinge Gowda resigns as JDS MLA ahead of polls; to join Congress
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka Elections 2023: Shivalinge Gowda resigns as JDS MLA ahead of polls; to join Congress

Karnataka Elections 2023: Shivalinge Gowda resigns as JDS MLA ahead of polls; to join Congress

Araseikere MLA Shivalinge Gowda of Secular Janata Dal resigned from his seat in the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 elections.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 02, 2023, 01:54 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka Elections 2023: Shivalinge Gowda resigns as JDS MLA ahead of polls; to join Congress |

Just as the countdown to the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 has begun, Araseikere MLA of Jatitaita Janata Dal Shivalinge Gowda has resigned from his MLA seat.

Arsikere JDS MLA Shivalinge Gowda, who had kept a distance from JDS, on Sunday paved the way for joining the Congress by resigning from his MLA post.

Gowda accompanied by more than 300 supporters while submitting resignation

Today, Gowda submitted his resignation letter to the head office of Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegade Kageri. More than 300 supporters had arrived with Shivalinge Gowda. Meanwhile, Kageri and Sivalinge Gowda praised each other for their pro-people speech during the assembly session. 

Gowda is all set to join Congress

Elected to the Legislative Assembly for the first time in 2008, he won in the 2018 elections by securing 93,986 votes in Arsikere assembly constituency. He had decided to leave JDS as he did not get the expected recognition and status in the party. Now he has resigned from his MLA post and prepared the stage for joining the Congress. 

Read Also
Karnataka Election 2023: Senior JD(S) MLA from Arkalgud AT Ramaswamy joins BJP, says he's victim of...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka Elections 2023: Shivalinge Gowda resigns as JDS MLA ahead of polls; to join Congress

Karnataka Elections 2023: Shivalinge Gowda resigns as JDS MLA ahead of polls; to join Congress

WATCH: Assam CM Himanta Sarma shows athletic skills in cricket match against Guwahati HC Judges

WATCH: Assam CM Himanta Sarma shows athletic skills in cricket match against Guwahati HC Judges

UP: Man brutally thrashed by mob in broad daylight in Noida's Sector-125; shocking video surfaces

UP: Man brutally thrashed by mob in broad daylight in Noida's Sector-125; shocking video surfaces

4 Indians among eight migrants found dead in human smuggling operation near Canada-US border

4 Indians among eight migrants found dead in human smuggling operation near Canada-US border

WATCH: Mob loots phones, TV sets from Mumbai BJP leader Hyder Azam's showroom in Nalanda, asks 'Why...

WATCH: Mob loots phones, TV sets from Mumbai BJP leader Hyder Azam's showroom in Nalanda, asks 'Why...