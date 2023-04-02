Karnataka Elections 2023: Shivalinge Gowda resigns as JDS MLA ahead of polls; to join Congress |

Just as the countdown to the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 has begun, Araseikere MLA of Jatitaita Janata Dal Shivalinge Gowda has resigned from his MLA seat.

Arsikere JDS MLA Shivalinge Gowda, who had kept a distance from JDS, on Sunday paved the way for joining the Congress by resigning from his MLA post.

Gowda accompanied by more than 300 supporters while submitting resignation

Today, Gowda submitted his resignation letter to the head office of Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegade Kageri. More than 300 supporters had arrived with Shivalinge Gowda. Meanwhile, Kageri and Sivalinge Gowda praised each other for their pro-people speech during the assembly session.

Gowda is all set to join Congress

Elected to the Legislative Assembly for the first time in 2008, he won in the 2018 elections by securing 93,986 votes in Arsikere assembly constituency. He had decided to leave JDS as he did not get the expected recognition and status in the party. Now he has resigned from his MLA post and prepared the stage for joining the Congress.