Karnataka Elections 2023: 'BJP will steal MLAs if Congress doesn't win with huge margin', Mallikarjun Kharge to voters

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, ahead of Karnataka Elections, was seen appealing to the public to give the grand old party a chance and asked them to vote with a great margin so that BJP won't be able to "steal MLAs".

Kharge while addressing a rally could be seen saying that the state must witness a change in government and people are also ready for it.

"Karnataka should witness a change in government, the public is also ready. I am also appealing to you to give Congress a greater margin of victory as the trend of stealing MLAs is prevalent," Kharge is heard saying in a video posted by the party.

He further says that the incumbent Karnataka government is formed by after the turncoats joined the party. "This has happened in many states before. If we have a big majority, MLAs won't have the power to destabilise the government by threatening to leave," he added.

He was addressing a public gathering in Chikkamagalur in Karnataka. The state will be poll-bound soon and Congress will be in a triangular fray along side BJP and JD(S). All parties are leaving no stone unturned for campaigning.