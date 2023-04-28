Karnataka Elections 2023: Kharge's 'poisonous' snake jibe triggers BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal's 'vishkanya' remark against Sonia Gandhi

BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal | Twitter

After Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a 'poisonous snake', BJP MLA from Vijayapura took a swipe at former grand old party chief Sonia Gandhi.

Yatnal labelled Gandhi as 'Vishkanya' and an agent of Pakistan and China. The MLA who was speaking at a rally-like event, can be heard praising Modi and then addressing the poisonous snake remark.

"PM Modi is a reverred global leader; the United States which once refused to give him visa is now welcoming him grandly with red carpet," he said and added, "And people call him a poisonous snake. Does that make Sonia Gandhi a vishkanya [poisonous damsel] then?"

The saffron-party leader, who has a reportaire of making distasteful statements, also went onto called Sonia Gandhi an agent of China and Pakistan.

A video of this has been circulating on social media. Many social media users have been slamming the leader who is being dubbed as close aide of former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa for his comment.