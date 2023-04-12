Karnataka Elections 2023: Jagadish Shettar will 99% be given ticket, says Yeddiyurappa

ANI

Former Chief Minister and BJP veteran BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said former CM Jagadish Shettar will 99% be given a ticket by the party to contest assembly polls. This comes a day after Shettar publicly declared to fight polls despite the party asking him to step aside and give chance to newcomers.

"99% Jagadish Shettar (former Karnataka CM) will be given an election ticket. I think the second list of candidates will be released by tonight," the former CM said.

"Out of 159 seats that were announced yesterday, we will win 125-130 seats. We are happy with the announcement. We will form govt in Karnataka," he went on to add.

Shettar is a sitting MLA from Hubli-Dharwad Central.

Yeddiyurappa's statement gains significance as the party battles infighting in the southern state over ticket distribution.

The BJP released its first list of 189 candidates on Tuesday, dropping several senior party MLAs and giving opportunity to new faces to tackle anti-incumbency in the poll-bound state.

However, after the saffron party released its list, several leaders who have not been given ticket have shown indications of rebelling against the party by offering their resignations.

Shettar, who was conveyed the message about stepping aside even before the list came out, had refused to back down on Tuesday.

Shettar said he was hurt by the decision, adding that it was not "acceptable" to him.

Shettar said he has urged the leadership to reconsider the decision and he was told that the matter would be discussed again, reported news agency PTI.

"My popularity is good even in the survey. I've not lost a single election. There is no reason to deny my ticket, so I have requested the party high command to give me an opportunity to contest." Shettar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.